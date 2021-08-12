Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGY. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

SGY traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 221,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$189.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

