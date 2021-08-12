HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.