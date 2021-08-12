Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Novavax were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.26. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

