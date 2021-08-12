Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $222.63. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $229.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

