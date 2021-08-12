Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equifax were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.46. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,732. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.33. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

