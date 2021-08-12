Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

