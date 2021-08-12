DA Davidson Weighs in on AAON, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for AAON in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AAON stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AAON by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

