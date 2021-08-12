Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRSN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

