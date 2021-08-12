RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 2,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,849. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

