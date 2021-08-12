First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,664. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

