First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,664. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
