Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
AGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,426. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
