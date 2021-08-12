Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

AGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,426. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

