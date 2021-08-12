Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.76. 88,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,796. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last three months.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

