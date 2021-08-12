Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.
Shares of TSE SIA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.76. 88,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,796. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.
In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 over the last three months.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
