WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPTIF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WPTIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.