Invst LLC Takes Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded up 0.05 on Thursday, reaching 3.07. 64,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,398,101. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.33 and a 52 week high of 5.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 3.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

