Cormark Weighs in on Martinrea International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of Martinrea International stock remained flat at $C$12.14 during trading on Thursday. 125,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$8.98 and a one year high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.90 million and a PE ratio of -55.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

