Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for GCM Grosvenor Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10.

GCMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

