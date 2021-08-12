GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 2,510 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 115.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 4,396,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,105,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

