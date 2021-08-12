GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 379.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 155.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 287,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,037,861. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.