GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $914.61. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $879.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

