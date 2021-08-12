FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($7.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.03). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

ARCT stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

