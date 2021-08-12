Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 44,550 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00.

NYSE:WK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

