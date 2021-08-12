Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,250,000 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DVAX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 54,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

