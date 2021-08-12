Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,758.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,605.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

