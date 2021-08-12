Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 10,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,206. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

