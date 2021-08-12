Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $18,464,490.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00.

Shares of TWLO traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

