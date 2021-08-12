Kelcy L. Warren Buys 1,089,828 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,867. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

