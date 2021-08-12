Kelcy L. Warren Buys 1,089,828 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,867. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.