NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NBEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,371. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $277.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NewAge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

