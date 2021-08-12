Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTES. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 375,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,198. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,786,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

