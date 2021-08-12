Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 78,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.