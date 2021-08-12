TheStreet Upgrades United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of UAMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.99. 10,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,732. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 73.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 107.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.