MAI Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 2,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,139. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

