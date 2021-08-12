LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after buying an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,354,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,611,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,764,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 478,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,092. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.