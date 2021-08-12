LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 243.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 96,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.98. 135,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

