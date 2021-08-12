Invst LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.30. 33,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.