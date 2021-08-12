LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.72. 124,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

