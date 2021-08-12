Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,860.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $919,027.36 and $30,860.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.