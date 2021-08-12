NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,334.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5,334.00 and last traded at $5,231.06, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,305.75.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,952.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

