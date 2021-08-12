FY2021 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted by Wedbush

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,358. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

