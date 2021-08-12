Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.32. 6,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,708. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

