Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

