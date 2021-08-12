Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,119 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 61.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AI. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,260,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.