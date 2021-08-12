ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $121.68. 177,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

