Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 20,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

