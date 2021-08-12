Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.95.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $263.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $132.77 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Target by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

