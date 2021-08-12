Penumbra, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.50. 441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,599.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.91. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $64,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $9,254,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,726 shares of company stock valued at $719,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

