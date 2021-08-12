Croda International’s (COIHY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 2,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.85. Croda International has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

