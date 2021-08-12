Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.80 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.