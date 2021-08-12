EverCommerce Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EverCommerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVCM. Raymond James upped their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

EVCM stock traded up 0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,861. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

