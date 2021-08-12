MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $120.31. 3,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

