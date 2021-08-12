MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $1.20 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 97,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 113,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,339. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

